2 dead, 2 injured after car hits pole in Dayton

Police investigate a fatal crash on Hoover Avenue in Dayton on Thursday, September 5, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car hit a pole in Dayton late Wednesday, leaving two people dead and two other injured.

The crash happened just before midnight on Hoover Avenue, near Graystone Drive.

Police say the car was driving east on Hoover Avenue when it ran off the road and hit a pole.

There were four people inside the car when it crashed.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital. Police did not release their conditions.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

A crash reconstruction team was called to assist with the investigation.

Hoover Avenue was shut down as crews investigated and cleared the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.