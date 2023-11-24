ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Early Thanksgiving Day, five people were killed in a fire in Athens County.

According to our partners at WLWT, the fire broke out at two mobile homes on Rainbow Lake Road. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the trailers engulfed in flames.

A separate outbuilding was also damage by the fire.

Officials reported that after the fire was put out, five people were found dead inside the mobile homes. None of the victims have been identified.

Fire investigators also shared two children were among the five people killed. A sixth person inside the house was able to escape the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to WLWT, some of the firefights knew the people who lived at the address. First responders were debriefed and offered mental health services.

The fire remains under investigation.