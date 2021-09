GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 2 car crash Sunday evening in Germantown has left two people injured. The crash happened just after 6:30pm on South Diamond Mill Road and Manning Road.

2 news crew on scene reported a truck hit a Jeep after pulling out into the intersection. The jeep then flipped onto its side. 2 people were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Continue to follow 2 news with updates on the crash as we learn more.