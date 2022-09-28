BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Voters in Beavercreek are considering more funding for the city’s police department, with a 2.4 mills police levy on the November ballot.

If the levy is approved, property taxes will go up, but more officers will be on the streets. In addition, a new police headquarters building would be constructed using the funding.

Location and response time has become a growing issue for Beavercreek police officers. The levy would allow for a quicker and easier access to nearby interstates and highways, according to police.

If approved, the levy would also be used to hire 5 additional police officers.

Starting in 2023, the levy would raise property taxes by $87.50 per $100,000 of appraised value.