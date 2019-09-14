19th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hispanic Heritage Festival was held Saturday, kicking off with the Hispanic Heritage parade downtown. The event is organized by the Puerto Rican, American, and Caribbean organization, and Five Rivers MetroParks.

More than 30 vendors participated, and the event included a cultural tent and stage for cultural dancers.

This is the 19th year for the festival.

