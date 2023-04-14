COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect who was arrested on Thursday faced a judge Friday morning for the fatal shooting at Esporta Fitness in west Columbus on March 28.

19-year-old Tae’Von Bush is in custody, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s booking website, and faces murder and theft charges. On Friday a Franklin County judge issued a $2 million bond and set a preliminary hearing for April 21.

Bush is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham on the gym’s basketball court just before 9 p.m. Cunningham had just finished a basketball game when Bush approached him. Bush was waiting for the next game to start, according to an affidavit, when an argument ensued and Bush pulled out a gun.

When officers arrived at the gym — located at 1800 block of Tanglewood Park Boulevard — Cunningham was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 9:40 p.m.

Columbus police have said previously they believed two people ran out of the back of the building following the shooting, but the division has yet to name a second suspect.

Online court records show Bush having two cases on file, including a May 2022 petty theft charge in Franklin County.

In November 2021, Bush was indicted on several charges in Warren County after he allegedly broke into two car dealerships, stole a car and drove it, and failed to stop when police attempted to pull him over — fleeing the scene on foot, according to court records.

