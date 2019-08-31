18-year-old arrested for OVI after crash in Darke County

GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies arrest an 18-year-old for OVI after she crashes into a Darke County creek.

According to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s office, 18 year old Alissa Moore was traveling south on Coletown Lightsville Road just after 4:40 a.m. Saturday when she went through a stop sign at State Route 571.



Moore went off the road and down an embankment before coming to rest in Greenville Creek.



She was taken to a local hospital where she refused treatment.



Moore was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.



The accident is under investigation.