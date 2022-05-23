DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Commissioners will decide this week whether to accept a grant in support of a $17 million project that is expected to bring 100 high-paying jobs to downtown.

On May 25, commissioners will vote on a resolution to accept a $250,000 Economic Development/Government Equity grant that Montgomery County awarded to Infinity Labs.

Infinity Labs is a fast-growing defense contractor that proposes to turn a vacant building at 118 E. Fourth St. into a “collaboration space” where the company will work with entrepreneurs on projects for the defense and commercial markets, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

The project will result in the full renovation of one of Dayton’s oldest buildings — the 1887 Dayton Power & Light steam power plant, the memo states.

Infinity Labs’ new headquarters is expected to be completed in 2024.