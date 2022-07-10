DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 170th year of the Montgomery County Fair is back with rides, games, entertainment, demo-derby, Tug-A-Truck, tractor pulls, pig races, circus, petting zoo, music and more.

The fair begins with opening ceremonies Sunday, July 10 at noon.

The fair is located at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased on the Montgomery County Fair website or at the gate. Children under 6 get in free with a paid adult.

Parking is free, and all track events are included with the ticket price. All-day ride wristbands are $25.

Veterans, senior citizens and first responders can get half-price tickets with a valid ID on Tuesday.

New this year, Thursday is “Take a bite out of hunger day,” and fairgoers get $2 off their ticket with the donation of a non-perishable food item. All items will be donated to local food banks.

For more information, visit the Montgomery County Fair website and follow the event page on Facebook.

Fair Hours:

Sunday – noon to 10 p.m.

– noon to 10 p.m. Monday- Thursday – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday & Saturday – 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ride Schedule

Sunday – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

– 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 10pm