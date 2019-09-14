15th annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta held in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Happening Saturday in downtown Dayton: the 15th Annual United Rehabilitation Services Rubber Duck Regatta.
More than 20,000 rubber ducks were dropped into the Miami River for a race to the finish. The ducks were sold for $5 apiece, and prizes go to the top finishers.
The regatta raises money for URS, which serves the needs of children and adults with disabilities in the Miami Valley.
2 NEWS anchors Brooke Moore and Mark Allan emceed the event.
