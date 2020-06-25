15th annual ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive’ in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and Fairview Brethren in Christ Church are teaming up to host the 15th annual “Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive” through the Community Blood Center in Englewood Thursday.

Everyone who registers will receive a coupon for a free pint of JD’s frozen custard, a “Hero” face mask, and a free “Wake Up & Give” t-shirt. Donors can make an appointment online or call 937-461-3220.

Due to social distancing precautions limiting the number of donors allowed on the Bloodmobiles, this year’s blood drive is at the Fariview Brethren in Christ Church on 750 Union Blvd.—instead of JD’s—from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Donors must have an appointment and wear a face mask.

