AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has two teens in custody for a robbery and a shooting.

The teenagers are 16 and 13 years old.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a business in the 2000 block of East Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The report says two men with masks and gloves were looking into the windows. Two teens ran away from the area when they saw officers, according to a press release.

Police say while running from officers, a shot was fired from a teen suspect when he was climbing a fence. Officers caught the teens and found two handguns and a bookbag they believe belonged to them.

Police say officers were then alerted to a shooting victim who was lying in a ball field on Battles Ave. The victim told police he was shot in the leg and the teens stole his bag.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teens face charges including felony assault and aggravated robbery.