11th annual Haunted Classic held in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek hosted one of the biggest youth sports events in the country. Soccer teams from across the US were in Beavercreek Sunday competing in the 11th annual Haunted Classic tournament.

The Beavercreek Soccer Association hosts the two-day tournament, which features close to 600 teams and 25,000 fans.

Organizers say players get to test their skills, and the tournament also creates an economic boost by bringing in around $5 million to the region.

Tim Grinstead is the tournament director. He says, “We started 11 years ago with the goal of 150 teams now we’ve grown to around 580. It’s quite the event. We can’t do it without Greene County, Montgomery County, the park district, as well as 600 volunteers.”

The games were played at three different sports complexes in the area. More than 70 games were played at once.

