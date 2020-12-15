100 healthcare workers receive Pfizer vaccine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, the first round of vaccines in the Miami Valley were administered to healthcare workers at Mercy Health in Springfield. It was a shot of hope delivered at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

“I just didn’t want to inadvertently cause someone else to get it when I can vaccinate myself,” said Kasi Gardner, a progressive care unit nurse at Mercy Health. “Even as a healthcare professional, I wouldn’t have had the nerve to get it if I hadn’t sat down with my doctor and really felt his enthusiasm for it,” she said.

“Somebody has got to help these people and feel that we need to do that. We’ve got to stop the spread and I think the vaccine is going to get us there,” said Barbara Jones, an interventional radiology nurse at Mercy Health.

975 doses arrived at the loading docks around 9:30 Tuesday morning. Governor Mike DeWine and Mercy Health Springfield leadership were on site to welcome the vaccine’s arrival.

“I feel good that we’re started yesterday and now today. And I know that mercy they’re going to be happy every day when they get more and more people who are frontline workers who are getting the shot. Getting that first vaccine shot,” DeWine said.

About 100 vaccines are being administered today. About 300 per day will be administered within the next four days.

“We will begin in three shifts per day doing about 300 vaccinations a day, so we anticipate the ability to issue all 975 doses of the vaccine over the next four days roughly,” said Adam Groshans, President of Mercy Health-Springfield.

While sharing excitement for the vaccine DeWine acknowledged Tawauna Averette, a nurse with Kettering Health Network, who died of COVID last week.

“We had a tragedy right here in the Miami Valley. That was talked about. You all reported last week. A nurse and mother with seven children who died of COVID. And that’s the type of tragedy we want to avoid,” he said.