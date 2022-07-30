MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police.

Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles.

Police also recovered four stolen vehicles and five handguns.

See the charges below:

10-year-old Auto Theft

13-year-old Auto Theft

Two 14-year-olds Auto Theft

Two 15-year-olds Auto Theft

16-year-old Auto Theft

Jordan Conard (18) Auto Theft Two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon Evading arrest

Marcus Jones (18) Auto Theft Evading arrest Reckless driving

Davidyon Smith (19) Auto Theft

Robert Gray (20) Auto Theft

Brandon Colliers (24) Auto Theft

Dcobi Lane (24) Theft of property Convicted felon in possession of a handgun Driving with a suspended/revoked license Violation of vehicle registration

Anton Dickerson (36) Possession of marijuana Warrant for aggravated assault

