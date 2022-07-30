MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police.
Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles.
Police also recovered four stolen vehicles and five handguns.
See the charges below:
- 10-year-old
- Auto Theft
- 13-year-old
- Auto Theft
- Two 14-year-olds
- Auto Theft
- Two 15-year-olds
- Auto Theft
- 16-year-old
- Auto Theft
- Jordan Conard (18)
- Auto Theft
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon
- Evading arrest
- Marcus Jones (18)
- Auto Theft
- Evading arrest
- Reckless driving
- Davidyon Smith (19)
- Auto Theft
- Robert Gray (20)
- Auto Theft
- Brandon Colliers (24)
- Auto Theft
- Dcobi Lane (24)
- Theft of property
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- Driving with a suspended/revoked license
- Violation of vehicle registration
- Anton Dickerson (36)
- Possession of marijuana
- Warrant for aggravated assault