DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot and wounded after a confrontation inside a Xenia home Wednesday night.

Xenia Police Division officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting on Church Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man inside the house suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to a release.

Officers treated the man’s injuries until units from the Xenia Fire Division arrived. He was transported to the Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

After speaking with multiple witnesses and examining the crime scene, officers determined that the shooting happened during a physical confrontation inside the residence, the release states.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937)-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937)-347-1623. Detective Sparks is the lead investigator.

This incident remains under investigation.