1 woman injured, 2 detained after shooting at Red Roof Inn in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio  (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman is found shot in a car at a Red Roof Inn Friday morning.

Moraine Police believe the suspects followed the woman from Dayton to the hotel at the 2400 block of Dryden Rd. in Moraine after an altercation.

Dayton Police later found the SUV involved in the shooting on Bancroft Ave. Two persons of interest were detained at the scene, but it’s not clear if they were involved in the shooting.

Police say the victim was talking on the way to the hospital, but they don’t know her condition at this time.

Moraine Police are expected to release more information later today about the incident.

