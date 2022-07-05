DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of East Cross Street in Palestine. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and a building was damaged.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known at this time. OSHP confirmed that CareFlight was called to the scene.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash at this time. 2 NEWS will update this story as we receive more information.