1 stabbed in Dayton, suspect flees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a person is stabbed in Dayton Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Kenwood Avenue. One person was taken to Grandview Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. No identity has been released at this time. Regional Dispatch tells 2 News alcohol was involved and the incident remains under investigation.

