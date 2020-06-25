1 shot in Dayton home, suspect unidentified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Dayton Wednesday night.

Dayton Police responded to reports of a person shot at the 2000 block of Kensington Drive near Lanewood Avenue just before midnight.

One person was found with serious injuries and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Officials on scene tell 2 News the victim was shot at a separate location before being brought there.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. Authorities have not identified a suspect.

