DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is hospitalized after a shooting at an auto parts store in Dayton Thursday.

Dayton police told 2 NEWS the shooting happened at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Third Street just after 9 p.m.

A person was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

It’s not known what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for a suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and we will update this developing story as we receive more information.