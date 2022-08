CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a fatal car crash on I-70 in Clay Township Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the mile marker 22 Arlington Road exit at 4:41 p.m., Footage appears to show that the car also caught fire.

Eastbound lanes are closed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

