TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One man has reportedly been shot inside an apartment in Trotwood.

The shooting took place on Blairfield Place just before 2 a.m.

We know police and medics are both on scene, but no one has been transported to the hospital at this time.

Our 2 NEWS photographer reports a vehicle from the coroner’s office is also at the scene. The coroner’s office only confirms they were called out to a location in Trotwood, but could not give the exact location.

No further details have been provided at this time.