MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened Friday.

At approximately 1:41 p.m. in Mercer County, the crash happened on State Route 29 in the area of Milepost 7 in Jefferson Township, according to OSHP.

Cloyd W. Bergman, age 61, of Fort Recovery, Ohio was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while traveling westbound on State Route 29 in the right lane.

A 62-year-old from Mason was driving a 2012 Freightliner M2 crash attenuator truck while traveling westbound on State Route 29 in the right lane. He was operating the crash attenuator truck as part of a safety crew supporting road striping on State Route 29.

The preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck driven by Bergman failed to merge into the left lane as indicated by directional arrow boards prior to the road striping operation and struck the rear of the crash attenuator truck driven by the other driver.

Bergman was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The other driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Marys Police Department, Celina Fire Department, Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home, and Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers also responded to the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash

The crash remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.