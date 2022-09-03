TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead following a shooting that took place outside of a Trotwood bar early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department.

They found the shooting victim in the bar parking lot.

The victim, a male who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Grandview Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

If anyone has information related to this shooting they are encouraged to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Police are asking the community for help in identifying a suspect.