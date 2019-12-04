1 killed after collision sends two vehicles into Miami County house

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is killed after a collision sends two vehicles into a Miami County house.


According to deputies, a pick up truck heading north on Alcony-Conover Roads pulled into the path of a semi truck traveling west on State Route 41 around 11 Tuesday night.


The impact sent both vehicles through a barn and into a house.

A woman passenger in the pick up truck died at the scene.


The driver of the pickup was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of the semi was taken to Troy-Kettering hospital. Their conditions are not known.


State Route 41 will remain closed while officials investigate the scene.

