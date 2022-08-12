MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after two motorcycles crashed in Middletown Friday.

Middletown Division of Police said on Facebook that officers were called to the crash in the intersection of Yankee Road and Todhunter Road around 2:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one person suffering from critical injuries. That person was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Another motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identify of the people involved will not be released until the proper people are notified, according to police.

The Middletown Police Department and Butler County Sheriff’s Office Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are currently investigating the crash. Speed and impairment are being looked at as possible causes for the crash.