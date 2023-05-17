DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A cyclist was hospitalized on Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle hit a person riding a bike Wednesday morning near the intersection of Ridge Road and Riverside Ave. in Dayton. Emergency crews arrived on the scene just after 10:30 a.m. and took the cyclist to Miami Valley Hospital.

Riverside Ave. was closed to investigate the incident, but later reopened at 12:06 p.m., authorities said.

The condition of the cyclist is currently unknown. This incident remains under investigation.