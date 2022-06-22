MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

The pursuit started in Warren County on I-75 North near milepost 38, according to the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle on I-75 North. The vehicle then went onto I-675 North and got off at the State Route 725 exit.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of State Route 741 and Mall Woods Drive. OSHP and law enforcement with Miami Township, Miamisburg, West Carrollton and Montgomery County surrounded the area.

One person was taken into custody near the Best Buy in that area.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.