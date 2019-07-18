1 in custody after officer calls for assistance, Dayton intersection closed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have closed off a street in Dayton after an officer called for assistance Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Home Avenue and Williams Street around 12:30 pm Thursday. A Dayton Police officer called a “Signal 99” or a request for assistance.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS officers were called to the intersection of W. Third Street and Abbey Avenue on a report of a man firing a weapon.

A Dayton police officer called for assistance and the intersection of Home Avenue and S. Williams Street is now closed. A suspect has been taken into custody, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.

