Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people.

Dayton Police and SWAT were on scene trying to get the man to come out of the house.

No shots were fired, according to dispatch.

Our 2NEWS crew was on scene and say the man was arrested just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.