DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 with reports of a crash. Crews responded to State Line Road, between the border of Indiana and Ohio.

One person was reportedly injured in the crash. CareFlight transported that person to the hospital.

The severity of injuries is unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.