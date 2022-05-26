BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Fairfield Township Thursday.

According to our partners at WLWT, police were called to the Walmart on Princeton Road just before 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the shooting is unclear along with whether it happened inside or outside of the store.

It’s not known if police are looking for a suspect at this time. People are being asked to avoid the area.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.