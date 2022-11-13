One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound.

According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle.

Everyone was transported to the hospital.

One person was confirmed dead, one had life-threatening injuries and four had non-life threatening injuries.

TCU is currently working on crash reconstruction and the crash is under investigation.

Centerville Police say I-675 southbound at Wilmington Pike is closed until further notice.