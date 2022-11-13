CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound.
According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle.
Everyone was transported to the hospital.
One person was confirmed dead, one had life-threatening injuries and four had non-life threatening injuries.
TCU is currently working on crash reconstruction and the crash is under investigation.
Centerville Police say I-675 southbound at Wilmington Pike is closed until further notice.