TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night.

According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash.

Crews were called to the scene at 10:14 p.m. on Friday and found the driver to be dead on the scene. Crews also found a passenger who had been injured in the collision. They were treated and released.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, however, police said that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. This incident remains under investigation.