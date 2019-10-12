1 dead in head-on crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY (WDTN) – One person is dead after a head-on crash in Shelby County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened on State Route 66 at 9:20 Saturday night.

They say it happened when a northbound 4-door Chrysler crossed the center line and hit a southbound black Chevy Cruse head-on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle , Patrick D. Craft, 45, of Houston, was taken to Wilson Health where he later died.

The driver of the Chevy Cruse, Sarah Pyers, 24, of Troy, was also taken to Wilson Health after having to be extricated from the car.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies and Houston Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.