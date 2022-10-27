Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a fatal crash involving a school bus in Franklin Township on Thursday afternoon.

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Oct. 27 at 3:24 p.m. on State Route 222.

Initial reports show that a 2000 GMC Sierra, operated by Sherri Cramer, age 61, of Bethel, was traveling northwest on State Route 222 when it failed to negotiate a curve and traveled across the center line.

Cramer then struck a 2023 Integrated Coach School Bus as it was traveling southeast on State Route 222, causing her to travel off of the west side of the roadway, striking a guardrail.

The bus also traveled off the west side of the roadway, striking a traffic sign.

Cramer was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman driving the bus sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, according to an Oct. 27 release.

No children were present in the bus when the crash occurred.

Felicity-Franklin Fire and EMS, Washington Township Fire and EMS and the Clermont County Coroner’s Office provided assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.