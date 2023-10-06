GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a car crash on Thursday night.

According to Beavercreek Police, a fatal crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 along eastbound U.S. Route 35 near OH-835.

Preliminary investigation reveals the driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving eastbound when he came into contact with another vehicle. After losing control, the truck traveled off the right side of the highway before flipping over a guardrail.

The truck came to rest in a ditch and the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver, later identified as identified as Jedidiah Wood, 29, was pronounced dead on scene.

Beavercreek Police are currently investigating the crash. Weather and alcohol are suspected contributing factors.