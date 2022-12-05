Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has died after striking a light pole with his vehicle in Brookville on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Arlington Road and Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

According to authorities, the driver was driving eastbound when he veered off and hit a light pole. He was trapped in the vehicle and extracted by Brookville fire crews.

The driver was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

