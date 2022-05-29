BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and two people were injured after a boat capsized Sunday.

According to detectives with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at a private lake in Bethel Township. They were first alerted of the accident around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022. When crews arrived on scene, they pulled a 7-year-old boy out of the water by 4:49 p.m. The boy is in the hospital and is said to be ok. His father, a 29-year-old man, died. They also rescued the man’s brother who is currently in the ICU with life-threatening injuries.

A sheriff’s deputy was also taken to the hospital for signs of exhaustion, but he is expected to recover. Detectives told 2 News no one was wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff’s office is still working to determine what happened leading up to the boat the capsizing. The incident remains under investigation.