CareFlight Helicopter in flight. (Photo provided by Premier Health)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday.

According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight.

