COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man arrested Sunday in connection to an attempted abduction in Madison Township made his first Franklin County court appearance Monday in this case.

Joseph Ennemoser, 48, was given a bond amount of $1.5 million with conditions that he must stay away from all minors.

Ennemoser is charged with kidnapping and importuning after allegedly attempting to kidnap a girl Friday near a Groveport middle school, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Police said a man drove in a white truck and tried to pull a girl into the vehicle, but she fought him off and ran away.

Last year, Ennemoser was charged with allegedly exposing himself to a child in Hilliard in September, a case he has pleaded not guilty in and is awaiting trial. He was freed in that case after posting $80,000 bond and has a March 7 court date set.

He was convicted of public indecency in 2020, and in 2002, a Licking County court convicted him of gross sexual imposition, making him a convicted sex offender. He was sentenced to six years in prison for the Licking County case.

Ennemoser is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 22.