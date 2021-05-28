1.3 million Ohioans to take a road trip Memorial Day weekend, expect busier highways

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The busiest holiday travel weekend since the start of the pandemic is upon us.

“It’s at a time when we’re not necessarily used to heavy amounts of traffic,” said Cindy Antrican, a spokesperson for AAA.

Of the 1.4 million Ohioans expected to travel, AAA predicts that more than 1.3 million Ohioans will drive to their destinations, an increase of 52 percent over 2020.

One traveler, Tyler Freeman said, “It feels great to know that family can come together and reunite. Of course, with covid we had restrictions, but my dad is coming from Georgia so this memorial weekend we’re just going to barbeque and have a lot of fun.”

Eileen Anderson and her son Adam are planning to drive to Southern Ohio to visit family. “We’re going just see people we haven’t seen for a year, and to sit down and have a conversation with them and have fun as a family,” she said.

If you’re taking a road trip, experts say there are a few things you can do to make your trip more enjoyable and less hazardous.

“Slow down! Wet roadways do not allow for adequate stopping distance sometimes. The other thing is don’t turn on your cruise control. Cruise control doesn’t allow you to respond as quickly as you can when you’re the driver of the vehicle,” said Antrican.

Experts also warning people about an increase in the number of aggressive drivers.

“I would highly encourage drivers who are met with aggression. Do not respond. Do not make eye contact and try to remain calm. Don’t tailgate. Don’t cut someone off. Don’t blow your horn at someone. All of those behaviors are interpreted by other drivers as aggressive,” said Antrican.