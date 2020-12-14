Nashville Zoo Baby Giraffe Cam

Our sister station in Nashville, Tennessee, WKRN, is covering the Nashville Zoo’s Nasha the giraffe, who is going to be a mom and you’re all invited to witness this miracle!

Check-in on Nasha often on the three Nashville Zoo Baby Giraffe Cameras below as we wait to meet Middle Tennessee’s newest member to the zoo!

JUMP TO CAMERA

Yard Exhibit | Giraffe House West | Giraffe House East

Scroll down for more giraffe facts!

Yard Camera

West Camera

East Camera

About Nasha

  • Nasha is a 6-year-old Masai giraffe
  • This is her first calf
  • The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months so she’s been pregnant since the Fall of 2019
  • The veterinary team conducts ultrasounds on Nasha monthly to track the calf’s heart rate and growth
  • The newborn calf will likely be standing within an hour after birth
  • Nasha shares the giraffe barn with Congo, a 16-year-old male, and Tazama, a 3-year-old female

About Giraffes

  • There are 4 distinct species of giraffe with several subspecies
  • Masai giraffes are native to the central east area of Africa in Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia
  • All giraffe species are endangered with about 111,000 left in the wild
  • Nashville Zoo contributes to the conservation of giraffes by financially supporting the Garissa Giraffe Project and the Giraffe Conservation Fund
  • Nashville Zoo also participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for Masai giraffe, a program that maintains a healthy and self-sustaining captive population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.

Our sister station WKRN is tracking updates with the Nashville Zoo – click here