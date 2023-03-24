DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — March 2023 makes exactly nine years since a boy from Dayton was last seen.

Zaden McKnight was only 4-years old at the time of his disappearance in March 2014.

McKnight’s mother, 25-year-old Nichelle Harris, went missing around the same time as Zaden in 2014. Nichelle’s body was later recovered in the Stillwater River in Harrison Township.

In previous coverage, Nichelle’s mother, Michelle Williams, says the last time she saw her grandson and daughter alive was on March 25, 2014.

“We were in the living room laughing and talking,” Williams said. “And then she shortly got a text message, then a call, and then they just left.”

Investigators are still looking into the case and searching for answers. Lieutenant Steven Bauer works at the Dayton Police Department and says even if people have information and believe it is not substantial enough to bring change, it could be what breaks the case wide open to bringing Zaden home.

“I’m an optimist and I tend to think a lot more people probably have knowledge on this,” Bauer said. “Even if its just a small piece of information, that little piece of information can be a catalyst to propel and investigation.”

Zaden still remains missing to this day. He would be 13-years-old today.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Zaden, you are urged to call Dayton Police Department’s Detective Unit at (937) 333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP to help bring Zaden home.