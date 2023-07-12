WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Have you seen a missing woman from Warren County?

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nancy O’Hara, 72, who was reportedly last seen at her home on Franklin-Trenton Road in Franklin Township on June 21.

O’Hara is described as a white female standing at 5 foot 8 inches and weighing around 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

It is possible she is traveling with her pets.

At this time, law enforcement does not know if she was taking any medications or has any health ailment. The last clothing O’Hara was last seen in is also unknown to law enforcement.

The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved (Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

It is believed the missing woman from Franklin Twp. is driving a red 2016 Toyota Corolla with an Ohio license plate of CATSOH.

If you have any information on where O’Hara could be or see her, you are urged to immediately pick up your phone and dial 911. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for the missing woman’s safety.