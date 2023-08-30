MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Middletown police are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, Stavro Ververis was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair, standing 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 210 pounds.

Ververis’ vehicle is a silver Ford Explorer with an Ohio registration of NO 2 SON.

The missing man requires medication for some medical conditions. Police are working to find him to make sure his well being is okay.

If you know where Ververis is or see the vehicle, you are asked to dial 911.