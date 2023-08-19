** The phone number has been corrected in the article below. We apologize for the error. **

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in Huber Heights are searching for an “at-risk” missing woman.

According to the Huber Heights Police Division, Alexis McClain, 20, of Huber Heights, was last seen at her home on Friday. McClain’s family reportedly called police, saying Alexis had wandered off and could not find her anywhere nearby.

“The Police Division, along with assistance of the Fire Division, searched the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but were unable to locate her,” a release said.

The missing woman is described as standing at 5 foot 1 inch and weighing around 150 pounds. She has red, shoulder length hair, wears glasses and has intellectual challenges, according to a release.

It is believed by the Huber Heights Police Division that she could be headed towards the Xenia area.

Contact Huber Heights Police Police Dispatch at 937-237-3541 if you know where McClain may be.