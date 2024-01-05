BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A local police department is searching for a missing Logan County woman.

Eden Spelling | Bellefontaine Police Department

According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers are searching for 37-year-old Eden Spelling.

Spelling stands at 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 180 pounds. The missing woman has brown hair and green eyes.

Police tell 2 NEWS the last time Spelling’s family had contact with her was early November 2023.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Spelling, you are asked to contact Bellefontaine police at 937-599-1010.