DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a missing child from Dayton.

According to the Dayton Police Department, 11-year-old Jessie Haynes, of Dayton, did not show up to Westwood Elementary School as of 8:30 a.m. Dayton Police say Haynes did not want to go to school and ran away, which is not common for her.

Jessie Haynes (Dayton Police Department)

Haynes is described as a black female, standing 4 feet 4 inches and weighing 55 pounds. She has black hair in two pigtails and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she had on tan pants, a red shirt, a sweatshirt and Crocs. She had on a pink and white backpack

The photo of the missing child is about 18 months old. The child is said to look older than she does in the photograph.

If you know where Haynes is, you are asked to contact Dayton Police at 937-333-2667. To stay anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.